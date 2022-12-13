Don’t Pay $50, Get a Kasa Indoor Camera by TP-Link with Night Vision for $24.99 – Today Only



The Kasa Indoor Camera by TP-Link can record both night and day, which can be viewed directly from the Kasa Smart app, all for $24.99, today only, originally $49.99. You’ll be able to access the wide-angle footage live, download the clips or share it with anyone at anytime. Instant notifications sent straight to a tablet or smartphone keep you up to date on motion and sound that matter. Product page.





Kasa Indoor Camera by TP-Link, Rolling 2-day video history for 2-Yr Free, 1080P w/ Night Vision, 2-Way... 【Cloud Storage】Rolling 2-day video history for two years free.

【Crystal clear video】Sharp and clear, wide-angle 1080P video makes sure you never miss a thing. Manually zoom in to get a closer look to what's...

【Activity zones】Control what alerts you receive by creating up to 4 custom activity zones, around areas that are important to you. Set zones for...

Kasa Smart 2K QHD Security Camera Outdoor Wired, IP65, Starlight Sensor & 98Ft Night Vision,... IP65 & 2K HD: Deploy your outdoor security camera with a true to its name weatherproof IP65. Pristine 4MP 2K video will capture every detail of what...

Starlight Sensor & Night Vision: With Starlight Sensor, images in low-light conditions will still appear crisp and high resolution. Determine if...

Detection & Notification: Receive notifications that matter instantly thanks to the AI-powered algorithms. If there is motion or a person detected in...

Watch live stream at any time on your smartphone with the Kasa Smart app. Even stream live video to any Alexa or Google Assistant supported display, like an Echo Show or Google Home Hub,” said the company.