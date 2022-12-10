Xiaomi’s CyberOne Humanoid Robot is Now Capable of Drumming



Xiaomi’s CyberOne humanoid robot was first unveiled back in August, and we haven’t heard anything since. Well, this 5.8-foot-tall robot is now capable of drumming, or more specifically, parsing the percussion track into drum beats, which then require whole-body trajectories to be sequenced and synchronized to the music.





This may not be the most efficient way to drum, but it certainly gets the job done, at least for a robot. In the real world, CyberOne uses Xiaomi’s self-developed Mi-Sense depth vision module and when this is combined with an AI interaction algorithm, it’s capable of perceiving 3D space as well as recognizing individuals, gestures, and expressions. The MiAI environment semantics recognition engine, along with the MiAI vocal emotion identification engine, work together to enable it to recognize 85 types of environmental sounds and 45 classifications of human emotion.



