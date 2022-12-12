Max Planck Institute’s BirdBot Needs Fewer Motors, Could be Scaled to Large T-Rex Size



Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems and University of California, Irvine scientists teamed up to develop BirdBot, a robot leg that is not only energy-efficient, but needs fewer motors and theoretically, could be scaled to a large size. It was modeled after a flightless bird, or more specifically, the ostrich, and there is no motor in the foot, just a spring / cable mechanism.





When BirdBot is standing, no energy expenditure is required, but on a treadmill it can start running in an instant. With each leg swing, the foot disengages the spring, easily transitioning between states using a sensor to send a signal to a controller, which turns the robot’s motors on and off. Theoretically, BirdBot could be scaled up to the size of a Tyrannosaurus Rex or even meter-high legs that can be implemented to carry robots with the weight of several tons, all with little power input.



