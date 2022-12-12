Max Planck Institute’s BirdBot Needs Fewer Motors, Could be Scaled to Large T-Rex Size

Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems and University of California, Irvine scientists teamed up to develop BirdBot, a robot leg that is not only energy-efficient, but needs fewer motors and theoretically, could be scaled to a large size. It was modeled after a flightless bird, or more specifically, the ostrich, and there is no motor in the foot, just a spring / cable mechanism.
When BirdBot is standing, no energy expenditure is required, but on a treadmill it can start running in an instant. With each leg swing, the foot disengages the spring, easily transitioning between states using a sensor to send a signal to a controller, which turns the robot’s motors on and off. Theoretically, BirdBot could be scaled up to the size of a Tyrannosaurus Rex or even meter-high legs that can be implemented to carry robots with the weight of several tons, all with little power input.
The foot and leg joints don’t need actuation in the stance phase. Springs power these joints, and the multi-joint spring-tendon mechanism coordinates joint movements. When the leg is pulled into swing phase, the foot disengages the leg’s spring – or the muscle-tendon spring, as we believe it happens in animals,” said Alborz Aghamaleki, Sarvestani Ph.D. Student.